Residents of Marten Beach near Slave Lake are allowed to return to their homes Thursday, one week after local officials ordered them to evacuate.

A major storm last Thursday flooded the hamlet. It’s estimated the area was inundated with more than 18 centimetres of rain in 36 hours.

The deluge washed out two parts of Highway 88. The nearby Marten River Campground was also affected.

According to a notice posted to the Alberta Parks website, the campground has now reopened. It says a temporary single lane bridge has been built over one of the washed out sections on the highway allowing traffic to access the campground. However, the advisory says a second affected section is still not safe for vehicles.

Marten Beach is about 290 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.