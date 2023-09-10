Evacuees services relocating as Yellowknife residents head home

The City of Edmonton's is adjusting evacuee services due to decreased demand.

On Monday, the emergency reception centre at the Expo Centre will relocate to the Clareview Community Recreation Centre at 3804-139 Avenue.

The city said the lifting of the Yellowknife evacuation order greatly reduced the demand for services.

The Clareview Recreation Centre will support South Slave Region evacuees (Enterprise, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, Kakisa and Kátł’odeeche First Nation) between the hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Evacuees are asked to use parking lot C on the northeast side of the centre. They should enter through entrance 3 and head to multi-purpose room 5.

No overnight lodging is available at the new site, but the Red Cross will be there to coordinate off-site lodging as needed.

Pets are not allowed at the new centre. However, pet food and supplies can be picked up there and evacuees will have access to the nearby Manning Village Dog Park.

Anyone wanting to donate pet food and pet supplies to evacuees is encouraged to drop these items at the Humane Society between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Since opening on August 18, the Edmonton Emergency Reception Centre has registered nearly 7,500 wildfire evacuees and more than 1,300 pets from the Northwest Territories.

The Expo Centre reception site will shut down at 10 p.m. Sunday.