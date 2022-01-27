Evander Kane signs 1-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers
Forward Evander Kane has signed on with the Edmonton Oilers, the team confirmed Thursday evening.
"Official," the Oilers wrote, announcing Kane's one-year contract on Twitter.
Kane flew into Edmonton from Vancouver Thursday night and was met at the Edmonton International Airport by fans.
"I'm excited," he told CTV News Edmonton in a brief interview. "Looking forward to getting going."
He, head coach Dave Tippett, and general manager Ken Holland are scheduled to hold a 9 a.m. MT press conference. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Kane will wear number 91.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger had reported early Thursday afternoon that a deal had been reached, but the contract still needed to be signed.
According to TSN, the 30-year-old will be paid close to $1 million for the remainder of the season. He will also have a full no-move clause.
The details of Thursday's signing have yet to be confirmed by CTV News Edmonton.
Kane was released in early January after the San Jose Sharks said he violated COVID-19 protocols while he was with the club's American Hockey League affiliate.
The NHL was looking into allegations that Kane improperly crossed the Canada-U.S. border in December shortly after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he was cleared of that Thursday.
The league said that an investigation into that matter found there was insufficient evidence to "conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel."
The NHL ruled that Kane would not be disciplined and that he was "eligible to sign and play for any NHL Club without restriction."
He was also suspended by the league for 21 games earlier in the season for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
Kane had been accused of gambling on hockey and purposely losing games he bet on, as well as sexual and physical abuse from his estranged wife, although NHL investigations cleared him after finding no evidence in both cases.
