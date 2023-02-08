'Even the playing field': New non-profit hopes to raise profile of congenital heart defects

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island