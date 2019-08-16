

The Canadian Press





Len Rhodes, a former Alberta United Conservative candidate and president of the Edmonton Eskimos, has a new job.

Rhodes has been named the new chair of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis commission.

The appointment is part of lost list of changes announced Friday by Premier Jason Kenney's UCP government to governing boards ranging from health to advanced education and human rights.

Former Conservative member of Parliament James Rajotte is joining the board of directors of the University of Alberta.

And five new tribunal members have been named to Alberta's Human Rights Commission.

The province says it's also reducing the size of the Workers' Compensation Board governing panel to seven members from 10, but is not changing the balance of representatives for workers, employers and the public.

Opposition NDP critic David Eggen said the move is a backward step and rewards political cronies and party donors.

Eggen said the previous NDP government installed a more transparent merit-based appointment system that is being thrown out by the UCP.

"More than 14,000 regular Albertans have lost their jobs over the past two months, while Premier Kenney is making sure his failed candidates, defeated MLAs and legacy donors get board appointments," Eggen said.