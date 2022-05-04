Ex-staffer to ask court to make Alberta premier testify in wrongful dismissal lawsuit
A former senior Alberta government staffer suing Premier Jason Kenney’s office for what she alleges was wrongful dismissal will be seeking a court order to compel Kenney to testify in the lawsuit.
Ariella Kimmel's lawyer says she will also file a motion to obtain the results of a third-party review — prompted by Kimmel's complaints — of government human resources policies.
The lawsuit is moving into the testimony phase, and Kimmel’s lawyer says the premier’s office has refused to make him available to speak.
Kimmel's lawsuit, filed last fall, alleges she was harassed and ultimately fired after raising concerns about what she saw as the sexual harassment of another employee.
The premier’s office, in a statement of defence, has said Kimmel was released for unprofessional workplace behaviour that had nothing to do with her allegations.
None of the allegations on either side has been proven in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
