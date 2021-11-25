Explore Edmonton offering 3 discount cards for local businesses

Edmonton -

Edmontonians can now sign up for three different discount cards to get deals from locally owned businesses throughout the city.

Explore Edmonton recently launched the Old Strathcona Dining Pass, to go along with its Downtown Dining Pass and Brewery Pass.

The Brewery Pass was launched in August 2020, and with the Downtown Pass added earlier this year, the Old Strathcona Pass completes the series.

Explore Edmonton says it began the initiative as a way to get people back out and enjoying local businesses that had been hit hard by the pandemic.

“By giving [Edmontonians] a discount, and having some sort of incentive to maybe re-check out all these businesses,” Nykala Shone with Explore Edmonton said.

She says after seeing a great response to the Brewery and Downtown Dining passes, Old Strathcona was a natural next step.

“We have coffee shops, bakeries, some brunch spots, a really good array of restaurants,” Shone said. “So you could essentially go to Old Strathcona and pick a brunch spot, a lunch spot, and a dinner spot, and have them all on the discount pass.”

Benefits can include anything from a percentage off your bill to a free appetizer.

Restaurants are able to join at any time.

Since the first pass launched, more than 7,000 people have signed up for the program.

This Black Friday, CTV News Edmonton is shining the spotlight on local businesses facing unprecedented challenges. Watch CTV News for stories that help Edmontonians think outside the big box stores.