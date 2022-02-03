Explosive device, guns, stolen EPS uniforms seized during Edmonton bust

Police are still searching for three men after an explosive device, "numerous" firearms and several first responder uniforms were discovered at a house in southeast Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service said officers noticed the men "loading suspicious items into a taxi" in the area of 44 Avenue and James Crescent at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday. The three men ran into a home when they saw officers, police said.

Officers searched the bags left behind and found rifles with silencers, "several other firearms," and an EPS uniform.

A tactical team was called in and police said they negotiated with the people inside the house.

Eventually a man, a woman and a child came out of the house, but when the residence was cleared early Sunday morning, none of the three suspects that officers originally spotted were found.

Police searched the house and said they found more guns, an improvised explosive device, and police, fire and EMS uniforms.

Police arrested a fourth man from the house on outstanding warrants, but EPS didn't specify what those charges were.

No injuries were reported in the incident.