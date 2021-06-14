EDMONTON -- Edmontonians who haven't received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have plenty of chances to do so this week at the Expo Centre.

After a three-day blitz last week, the Edmonton Expo Centre clinic will give first shots, with no appointments required, on these dates and hours:

Tuesday, June 15 - 12:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 - 12:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 18 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

As of Monday, 68.8 per cent of eligible Albertans had gotten one shot and 20.8 per cent were fully immunized.

The province will enter Stage 3 of its reopening plan two weeks after first doses reach 70 per cent, but demand has slowed in recent days.

In an attempt to incentivize Albertans who haven't been vaccinated, the provincial government announced three $1-million vaccine lotteries.

"We knew a point would come when we would run out of low-hanging fruit in terms of people who were eager to get the jab, and we reached that point about a week, two weeks ago," Premier Jason Kenney said on Monday.

"Now it's a game of inches. We just have to get every single person we can."

Alberta reported 115 COVID-19 cases on Monday.