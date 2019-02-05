

The City of Edmonton hit a low of -32.3 on Tuesday morning, prompting extreme cold warnings by Environment Candaa for most of Alberta.

The last time Edmonton saw a colder day was Dec. 13, 2009, when temperatures dropped to -36.7.

The weather also pushed city council to open Edmonton’s Central LRT station to the homeless overnight for the next seven days, and for event planners to cancel the Canadian Birkie Ski Festival.

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) said the current wait time for a boost was 48 hours, and 72 hours for a tow truck.

School buses were cancelled for Aspen View Public Schools, Elk Island Public Schools and Elk Island Catholic Schools, although all schools remained open.

In Spruce Grove, Brookwood School was closed Tuesday for boiler repairs due to cold weather.

The cold conditions brought a real risk of frost bite. Since the morning of Feb. 4, Edmonton emergency responders attended seven calls related to cold exposure. One call required hospitalizaiton.

On days without a cold weather warning, EMS usually respond to one or two calls of exposure.

Environment Canada said wind chills between -40 and -50 would moderate Tuesday afternoon before returning in the evening and lasting into Wednesday.

However, temperatures outside of the city dropped even lower than -32.3. The Edmonton International Airport saw an overnight low of -40. Airport staff was kept busy helping returning passengers get their vehicles started by providing boosts, and digging out any vehicles that were snowed in.

The arctic air is expected to remain until Thursday.

