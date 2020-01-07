EDMONTON -- Parts of northern Alberta are under an extreme cold warning on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued the extreme cold warnings for the Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan and High Level areas.

The agency expects wind chill temperatures nearing -40 C overnight.

"Temperatures are not expected to warm significantly over the next week," Environment Canada said, and added the warning may be expanded south later this week.

Albertans are asked to keep their pets inside during the extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada also issued snow warnings for Banff National Park, Grande Prairie and Hinton. The agency expects 10 to 15 centimetres of snow. The snowfall could spread to Edmonton overnight and taper off by Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are advised to slow down and adjust to the changing road conditions.