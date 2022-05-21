Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
Hung Trang, 64, a husband, father of two daughters and proud grandfather, was seriously assaulted while at work at Albert's Autobody on Wednesday. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries on Thursday.
Christina Trang, his oldest daughter, told CTV News Edmonton the reality of her father's death still has not fully sunk in.
"My dad was the most caring man for his family," Christina said. "It's been difficult after his passing just being home.
"He did everything to care for my mother," she said. "She worked and she came home, and everything was done (for her). She doesn't even know how to use the washer. She's never done her own laundry. She said my dad does everything."
Tony Hai, owner of Albert's Autobody on 106 Avenue and 98 Street, previously told CTV News Edmonton how the shop's surveillance system captured the unprovoked assault on Hung, who was his employee for 33 years.
Hung Trang (Supplied).
Christina says her uncle, who works at Albert's Autobody, is the one that called her.
"I was at work," she said. "(My uncle said) it looked like he got into a fight. His face is all swollen. He's unresponsive. He's not breathing.
"My heart sank. Walking into the ER," she added, "that was the worst feeling ever.
"The doctor came to tell us that he suffered significant trauma to his head. His heart stopped twice. That they did CPR on him for at least 20 minutes, and he had no oxygen to his brain for that long."
"It all still just feels unreal," Christina said. "It's just not the same anymore."
On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said Justin Bone, 36, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and a robbery charge in the fatal beating of 61-year-old Ban Phuc Hoang.
According to police, Hoang was located as officers discovered a second scene at 105 Avenue and 98 Street at an electronics business. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
Bone was taken into custody, Hai said, after he and a private security guard called police as they followed him.
Police say Bone was not known to either victim, and that no further suspects are being sought.
'SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE'
Christina said her dad loved to laugh, was dedicated, and could "talk your ear off" once he knew a person. He also spent a lot of time at Sweet Basil Vietnamese Kitchen, a Windermere restaurant their family once owned.
"I never actually realized how connected he was in the Chinese community there. Knowing everybody," she added.
Christina is sure that her dad would not want this to happen to anyone else.
"It's really sad that it's gotten to this point where my dad and the other victim (Hoang) had to give up their life for the city to finally start noticing this," Christina said.
"I grew up there (at Albert's Autobody)," she added. "We would visit my dad at work.
"But we haven't gone there for a long time. It's just not the same anymore."
She hopes the city will finally find a way to permanently address issues Chinatown has been dealing with for years.
"Something needs to change there," Christina said. "Truthfully, I don't know (the answer), but if the homeless are scared of the homeless there, that's a major issue, and that needs to be changed to create a more safe community for everybody there."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thunderstorms kill 4 in southern Ont., knock out power in parts of Que.
As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario and Quebec brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left at least four people dead.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
A 'relieved' Jason Kenney says he won't run in the UCP leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of the United Conservative party.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Calgary
-
'Won’t open them until we win': Flames fan hopes to pop Champagne bottles meant for '04 Stanley Cup run
It was almost exactly 18 years ago when Calgary Flames fan Shane Byciuk managed to sneak two bottles of Champagne into the Saddledome for Game 6 of the 2004 Stanley Cup finals.
-
A 'relieved' Jason Kenney says he won't run in the UCP leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of the United Conservative party.
-
Central and southern Alberta under frost advisory
A frost advisory was issued for most of central and southern Alberta by Environment Canada Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Chief Thunderstick National Hockey Championship in Saskatoon gathers dozens of Indigenous teams from across Canada
From Rankin Inlet, Nunavut to Ochapawace, Saskatchewan, Indigenous hockey teams from all over Canada are in Saskatoon this weekend playing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
-
'A better road to travel': Widespread highway improvement planned for 2022
With the construction season in Saskatchewan getting underway; the provincial government laid out its plans to improve approximately 1,100 km of provincial highways in 2022.
-
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
Regina
-
Bagpipes and kilts: Scottish culture on full display in Regina
Bagpipes blared and kilts were worn at Victoria Park in Regina on Saturday for the Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival.
-
'A better road to travel': Widespread highway improvement planned for 2022
With the construction season in Saskatchewan getting underway; the provincial government laid out its plans to improve approximately 1,100 km of provincial highways in 2022.
-
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Parts of New Brunswick under severe thunderstorm watch Saturday night
Environment Canada is advising New Brunswickers in Edmundston and Madawaska County are to watch for the development of severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.
-
Family and friends organize search for missing Halifax teen
A few dozen friends, family members, and strangers gathered in Spryfield, N.S., on Saturday to search for a teenager who disappeared three months ago.
Toronto
-
Three dead, more than 350K without power after powerful storm rips through Ontario
Three people are dead and more than 350,000 are without power after an intense thunderstorm pummeled southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
-
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
-
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'We were screaming': High winds and violent storms rip through southern Quebec
A series of storms ripped through southern Quebec Friday, unearthing trees, causing highway standstills and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
-
OPINION: Dear Premier Legault, 'English is not a colonial language we wish to adopt'
The debate surrounding Bill 96, as it is currently being publicized, misrepresents the demands of Indigenous communities. English is not a colonial language we wish to adopt. Indigenous languages are the languages we wish to speak, transmit, revitalize, nurture, and strengthen.
Ottawa
-
Two dead after major storm rips through Ottawa
Two people are dead and at least two others are critically injured after a powerful thunderstorm ripped through Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Clarence-Rockland declares state of emergency following storm
The city of Clarence-Rockland, to the east of Ottawa, has declared a state of emergency following a major storm that moved across eastern Ontario on Saturday.
-
Partial service restored on Ottawa LRT
OC Transpo says the O-Train Line 1 will be replaced by R1 bus service until further notice between Blair and Tunney’s Pasture stations.
Kitchener
-
One dead, two injured after tree falls on camping trailer in Brant County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Brant County after a tree fell on a camping trailer on Saturday.
-
Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, some residents without power
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Southern Ontario on Saturday.
-
'Like traumatizing them over and over': Changes to fireworks bylaw not stopping incidents
It’s the first May long weekend since the City of Waterloo made changes to its fireworks bylaw and city staff said some residents are not obeying the new rules.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario MP calls a meeting with Prince Charles memorable
As part of this week’s royal tour, a northern Ontario MP reflects on meeting Prince Charles.
-
Big Trucks and dinosaurs take over Capreol
It has been two years since the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre in Capreol has been able to put on the Family Fun Big Truck showcase.
-
Porcupine Health Unit wants to know how people coped with the pandemic
Over the next couple of weeks, a telephone survey will be conducted on behalf of the PHU as a follow-up to a survey that was conducted two years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg River expected to crest next month
The Winnipeg River is expected to crest in early June, according to the Manitoba government.
-
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
-
Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Tesla driver kicks out window to escape car fire
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a dangerous fire that briefly trapped a Vancouver-area man inside a Tesla.
-
White van allegedly following young women in Surrey, social media post says
A social media post is warning young women in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood to be on high alert, after several have come forward claiming they’ve been followed.
-
When will drivers get their ICBC rebates? An updated timeline
Some British Columbians won’t be getting provincial rebates meant to offset soaring gas prices until the end of July, according to ICBC.
Vancouver Island
-
Health care centre reducing operating hours in Chemainus, B.C.
A Vancouver Island health care centre is reducing its operating hours because of staffing considerations.
-
SPCA donates 500 microchips to free vet clinic in Nanaimo
A free animal wellness clinic that helps homeless and low-income pet owners in Nanaimo receive veterinary care for free is celebrating its third anniversary with a gift of 500 microchips from the BC SPCA.
-
Vancouver Island 'adventure cat' skis, bikes and kayaks
Before Michelle Gagnon figured out her that her cat liked playing fetch outside in the snow, Bodhi was a skittish kitten.