EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP searching for man in connection to 'suspicious' Wetaskiwin house fire

    A fire can be seen in a townhome complex in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Credit: Scott Clarke) A fire can be seen in a townhome complex in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Credit: Scott Clarke)
    Share

    Wetaskiwin RCMP are searching for a 25-year-old in connection to a house fire on Nov. 7.

    Five homes were damaged after a fire broke out at a multiplex on 55 Avenue.

    A total of 25 firefighters attended the scene and the Millet Fire Department was called to help. Crews remained on site until around midnight.

    RCMP investigators deemed the fire suspicious and have obtained an arrest warrant for Clayton Courtright for arson with disregard to human life.

    If anyone has information on Courtright, they’re asking not to approach and to call Wetaskiwin RCMP or local police.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News