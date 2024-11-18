RCMP searching for man in connection to 'suspicious' Wetaskiwin house fire

Wetaskiwin RCMP are searching for a 25-year-old in connection to a house fire on Nov. 7.

Five homes were damaged after a fire broke out at a multiplex on 55 Avenue.

A total of 25 firefighters attended the scene and the Millet Fire Department was called to help. Crews remained on site until around midnight.

RCMP investigators deemed the fire suspicious and have obtained an arrest warrant for Clayton Courtright for arson with disregard to human life.

If anyone has information on Courtright, they’re asking not to approach and to call Wetaskiwin RCMP or local police.