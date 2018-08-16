The search for a missing pilot has ended with the discovery of his Cessna 172 in a wooded area northwest of Edmonton.



The wreckage of a small plane was discovered on Thursday afternoon in Lac Ste. Anne County, south of Oldman Lake.



Search and rescue crews found the crash site, after reviewing radar logs from a nearby airport, and notified RCMP in Mayerthorpe. Police say the aircraft was extensively damaged and a body was discovered at the scene.



Scott Schneider's sister, Stephaine Bruntz, tells CTV News the body found is her brother.



Schneider and the plane were last seen Sunday afternoon taking off from an airfield in Edson, bound for nearby Westlock. Search crews have been looking for him over the last four days.



Transport Canada is now investigating.