EDMONTON -- An Edmonton parent says he’s one of many who lost hundreds to an international soccer organization that cancelled its programming at the beginning of the pandemic.

Danny Atkinson says he paid $500 in to enrol his child in a Barça Academy Edmonton soccer camp this summer.

But weeks into the new year, the program, run by BCN Sports with professional soccer club FC Barcelona, laid off its local directors and announced plans to file for insolvency.

Despite player agreements, the organization told customers it won’t be offering refunds or honouring credits, as was originally promised.

“Where is our money?” Atkinson asked.

“You have been out of business more or less since the middle of March. You have no expenses at all, so where is the money that we gave you? What have you done with it?”

BCN SPORTS FILING FOR VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY

According to the Edmonton father, his predicament developed over weeks of poor communication and blame-laying by those in charge.

Barça Academy Edmonton notified customers by email on March 13 that spring camps were cancelled due to COVID-19 and a credit could be applied to camps held in either July or 2021.

Nearly two weeks later, Edmonton program director Sergi Pi Casany called the decision to only offer a credit one he disagrees with but said after talking to higher-ups, “sadly I come out empty handed.” He added that a decision was yet to be made on how to handle registrations for the cancelled tournament in Barcelona.

BCN Sports would reiterate this the next day, promising families it was talking with FC Barcelona and expecting a decision the next week.

But two weeks later, Pi Casany sent another email update — this time informing parents he and other program directors across Canada had been laid off “as a result to minimize the financial strain on BCN Sports.” Pi Casanay wrote the board had not changed its stance on offering refunds, and suggested questions be directed to executives.

Montreal program director Vincent Robichaud would later make a similar statement: “They have handled their communication badly and they have treated their employees and customers wrongly. I guess that many of you will have questions, and to be honest with you, I know as much as you.”

Then, on April 30, Atkinson said customers heard directly from BCN Sports for the first time since the program cancellations in March: BCN Sports announced the program was being terminated.

The email says the company has been put in a poor position by pandemic-related cancellations. “Given the position of the company we intend to file for voluntary insolvency as the best way for orderly closure.”

According to a May 4 statement by Barça Academy Canada, the decision to close its five locations in the country was made by BCN Sports.

Barça Academy Canada promised to help ensure BCN assumes “full responsibility, including financial obligations” for the closures.

‘WORST POSSIBLE TIME’

BCN Sports hasn’t responded to CTV News Edmonton’s request for comment, but in the April 30 announcement said COVID-19 forced the “incredibly difficult decision” to end the Barça Academy Canada program.

However, Atkinson doesn’t understand where his money has gone.

“When we asked why, they said they couldn’t afford to give us refunds because they need to pay for other things was the exact things that I got out of BCN Sports,” he said.

Two hundred people have joined a group he started to voice similar complaints.

While Atkinson is out $500, he says parents whose children were registered for the tournament in Barcelona are out thousands.

“I've heard many stories how they've asked for refunds, they’ve heard nothing out of BCN Sports, during the pandemic now, they've lost their jobs,” Atkinson told CTV News Edmonton.

“This is affecting families in the worst possible way during probably the worst possible time all of us Canadians have been through."

Atkinson and other families are talking to both credit card companies and law enforcement about their options.

There were also Barça Academy locations in B.C. and Ontario.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook