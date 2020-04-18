EDMONTON -- Gathering restrictions may be preventing Edmontonians from going to farmers' markets, but it's not stopping the market from coming to them.

Brothers Steve and Dan Souto have launched an online marketplace through which customers can place orders – whether that's Effing Seafoods, a restocking of Mama G's Jam, or Sylvan Star Cheese, among others – and arrange for them to be delivered to their door.

Steve, a vendor himself, said most small businesses he is partnering with have seen revenues drop drastically since public health orders were put in place.

"Every order counts, especially during the time we are in right now," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"It could mean their rent payment, it could mean their next bill that they can't pay. So these times are the most important to be supporting these small businesses."

So far, Steve and Dan's Online Market has partnered with a dozen vendors.

Deliveries cost $9 and must be a minimum $50 order.

The brothers hope to soon deliver to other communities, including Fort McMurray.