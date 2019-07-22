The Canadian government announced it was spending close to $50 million dollars in a project aimed at boosting the use of automation and digitization in the country's agriculture industry.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement in Edmonton on Monday.

"Canadian farmers will have new technologies and systems ... like robotic harvesters and computer networks that will help make their farms more efficient," said Sohi.

The money is going towards the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network that brings together private businesses with academic research institutions from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

The government says the agriculture and agri-food industries employ more than two million Canadians.