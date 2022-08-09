Fatal Highway 770 crash part of larger criminal investigation: RCMP

A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police say.

RCMP Const. Sarrah Williams confirmed Tuesday the crash at Township Road 524 and Highway 770 on Aug. 4 is "part" of a criminal investigation.

She said Parkland County Mounties have been looking into a string of break-and-enters in the area.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made and the file was still "very active."

Williams promised an update would come when more information was available.

No details about the people involved in the crash were provided by police at the time.