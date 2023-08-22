Fatal shooting on Whyte Avenue a homicide: police
A sidewalk on 101 Street near Whyte Avenue in Edmonton is seen in this Aug. 19, 2023, photo, hours after a dead man and injured woman were found in the area by police investigating a weapons complaint. (CTV News Edmonton / John Hanson)
The death of a man on Whyte Avenue over the weekend is a homicide, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Police were called to Whyte Avenue and 101 Street around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday for a weapons complaint.
A man and woman were found at the scene with serious injuries.
The man, who has since been identified as Alister Chisholm, 32, died at the scene.
The 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, where she remains.
An autopsy on Monday found that Chisholm died of a gunshot wound.
The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating.