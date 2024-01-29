EDMONTON
    • Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend pleads guilty to causing indignity to body

    Treasa Lynn Oberly (Credit: RCMP) Treasa Lynn Oberly (Credit: RCMP)
    One of the men facing charges in the death of Treasa Oberly has pleaded guilty.

    Joseph Skelly pleaded guilty to causing indignity to a dead body on Dec. 19.

    A sentencing hearing has been set for March 7 in Edmonton.

    Joseph's son Kenneth Skelly, who was Oberly's boyfriend, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

    The 40-year-old Beaumont mother went missing on July 14, 2023.

    Her body was found 10 days later.

    Kenneth's next court appearance is Feb. 8 in Leduc.

