EDMONTON -- It was a bittersweet night for Edmonton Conservatives who managed to pull two local upset wins over Liberal incumbents but had their enthusiasm tempered by a national minority win for Justin Trudeau's party.

CTV News has declared that the Liberals are the victors of the 2019 federal election, but will be coming out of this campaign with fewer seats than they had going in.

That includes the defeats of cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton Mill Woods and MP Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton Centre, both of whom lost rematches to Conservative challengers.

Conservative candidates won 10 of the 11 Edmonton-area seats.

You can watch continuing CTV national coverage of election results here.

EDMONTON UPSETS

In Edmonton Mill Woods, Conservative challenger Tim Uppal won his rematch with incumbent Liberal MP and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

CTV News called the race with Uppal leading by nearly 1,000 votes and 15 of 194 polls reporting.

"We will be that strong voice for Mill Woods. We will be the voice for the families that are hurting," Uppal told supporters.

"We will stand up and keep Justin Trudeau to account and get that pipeline built."

Uppal narrowly lost the same race by less than 100 votes in 2015.

"Yes we lost the election today...being elected is a privilege," Sohi told supporters.

CUMMING WINS EDMONTON CENTRE

Edmonton Centre was also anticipated to be a close contest, but Conservative James Cumming upset Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault with CTV News declaring the race with 37 out of 204 polling stations reporting.

Like Mill Woods, it was also a rematch of the top two finishing candidates from 2015 with the Conservative Cumming successful in his second try.

"We're going to advocate for Alberta. That's what Albertans put in place for and we're going to work hard to get this province going again, get resources moving again," said Cumming.

The victory leaves the governing Liberals without any elected representatives in Edmonton.

"I'm disappointed in the outcome of tonight's results," said Boissonault. "I'm very proud of our government's record here in Edmonton Centre."

NEW DEMOCRATS RETAIN STRATHCONA

Edmonton Strathcona was the last local riding to be declared by CTV News tonight, with NDP candidate Heather McPherson projected to replace outgoing MP and fellow New Democrat Linda Duncan who declined to run this year.

"We are going to make sure we protect our climate and we protect Albertans," McPherson said.

"There are a huge number of Albertans who are progressive … I need to represent all of those Albertans because this is the only seat we were able to hold."

Conservative Sam Lilly finished second, well ahead of the third-placed Liberal challenger.

Moment Liberal government announced at Libs HQ #CTV pic.twitter.com/mHEdy336BZ — Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) October 22, 2019