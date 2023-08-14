Federal NDP call out Ottawa on affordable housing during Edmonton stop

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, along with NDP MPs Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson, spoke with Edmonton families on Monday about the struggle to find affordable housing in Alberta. (CTV News Edmonton) NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, along with NDP MPs Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson, spoke with Edmonton families on Monday about the struggle to find affordable housing in Alberta. (CTV News Edmonton)