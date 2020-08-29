EDMONTON -- A man from Ontario has been killed in an apparent skydiving accident.

It happened Friday afternoon in the Westlock area, a popular spot for skydiving.

Mounties say the 36-year-old skydiver fell to the ground in a field near Haley Lake. Few other details have been released.

The accident happened shortly before 2 pm Friday. The crash site is only about 5 kilometres from Edmonton Skydive Centre, located at Westlock Airport.

Calls to the Edmonton Skydive Centre by CTV News Edmonton were not returned, so we could not confirm that’s the company that took the man up for the jump.

Edmonton Skydive Centre’s last reported fatality was a little over four years ago in August of 2016. That one happened during a competition.

Another fatal accident one year earlier was the first in Edmonton Skydive’s three-decade history, according to the club.

CTV News Edmonton has learned there was no problem with the aircraft, so the Transportation Safety Board is not involved in the investigation.

Police said foul play is not suspected.