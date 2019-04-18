The final design for the Valley Line West LRT was released at city hall on Thursday.

The 16-kilometre track will connect downtown and Lewis Estates with 14 street level stops and elevated stops at Misericordia Community Hospital and West Edmonton Mall. Trains will go over traffic at 170 and 178 Street.

With the final design ready, construction on the $2.6 billion route is scheduled to start next year.

“We anticipate to have our contractor on board by the summer of 2020, so that’s when citizens can expect to see the LRT construction actually starting,” the project’s manager, Eva Cheung, said.

The project is expected to be complete in 2027.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch