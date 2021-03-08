EDMONTON -- The premier and several ministers will take questions on Alberta Budget 2021's capital plans and more on Monday.

Jason Kenney, Finance Minister Travis Toews, Transportation Ric McIver and Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda will attend a news conference in Edmonton at 12:30 MST.

Budget 2021, released late February, earmarked $21 billion over three years for capital projects.

That includes 14 new or modernization school projects, ring road rehabilitation in the province's largest cities, and $143 million for health projects like the La Crete Maternity and Community Health Centre and Gene Zwozdesky Centre.