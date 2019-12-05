Fire at Edmonton high school; no injuries reported
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:17PM MST Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 4:26PM MST
Crews responded to a fire at Oscar Romero High School on Dec. 5, 2019. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- No injuries were reported after a fire at Oscar Romero High School at 177 Street and 69 Avenue on Thursday.
The fire broke out in a lab around 12:40 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the building.
The blaze was declared out around 1:50 p.m.
A damage estimate has not been released.