EDMONTON -- The fire that closed the ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre in Rundle Park indefinitely was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Firefighters responded to the rec centre, located at 29 Street and 113 Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, the north side of the aquatic centre was fully engulfed in flames, EFRS said.

The fire was under control at 5:02 a.m. and fully extinguished at 6:50 a.m.

No one was injured, EFRS said.

Investigators determined the fire was set on purpose and the damage was estimated at $500,000.