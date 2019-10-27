EDMONTON-- Crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in west Edmonton Saturday night.

The call came in at 8:18 p.m. with crews responding to the complex on 149 Street and 107 Avenue four minutes later.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming out of an upper floor window.

The fire was brought under control 15 minutes after crews arrived, with damages to the building being kept to the second floor bedroom.

Edmonton Fire Rescue says no one was injured, and no surrounding units in the building suffered damage from the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.