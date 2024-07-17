Fire danger rising, Garden River residents now eligible for financial support: Province

The Alberta government says 47 new wildfires started in the past 24 hours.

The province sent out an update Wednesday afternoon as 128 wildfires burned in Alberta, with most located in the northern parts of the province.

No new emergency alerts had been issued at that time, and the River Garden remained the only community under an evacuation order.

Residents displaced by the fire for seven days or more are now eligible for one-time emergency payments.

Applications are open online. Evacuees can also apply in person on Wednesday and Thursday at the high Level Best Western Hotel at 9616 AB-58 or the John D'Or Prairie School.

Environment Canada issued an extreme heat warning for most of Alberta on Wednesday afternoon, and most of the province was under a fire ban.

Municipalities and federal lands, like national parks, are exempt from a provincial ban, but may have their own bans in place. For the most up-to-date information, visit albertafirebans.ca.

Since Jan. 1, 848 wildfires have been recorded in Alberta's forest protection area, burning more than 293,000 hectares.

Janvier under evacuation alert

A wildfire in the Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo on Wednesday has put the hamlet of Janvier and Janvier First Nation under an evacuation alert.

Residents are asked to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

The community is 100 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray and 320 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.