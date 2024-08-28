EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources

    Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.

    CTV News had initially reported that those involved were on an outing from Alberta Hospital. AHS disputes that detail, but won't elaborate, saying "due to confidentiality, we cannot comment further."

    AHS did not deny that there is a connection to Alberta Hospital.

    Police were called to the popular attraction on Highway 627 in Parkland County about the stabbing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Parkland RCMP said an adult was found dead at the corn maze when they arrived.

    Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Joseph Farnsworth.

    The suspect remained on scene and was arrested.

    Michael George Ferzli, 41, is now charged with second-degree-murder.

    RCMP said the men were guests at the maze and knew one another.

    RCMP at the entrance to the Edmonton Corn Maze near Spruce Grove on Tuesday Aug. 27, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

    The popular attraction remained closed on Wednesday.

    "For over two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a beloved destination for families, drawing thousands of visitors each summer to our family-owned farm," the Edmonton Corn Maze said in an emailed statement.

    "Our hearts are with the victim's family and friends during this difficult time. We also extend our deepest concern and support to our staff, and guests who have been affected by this tragic event," the email continued.

    They said no further comment will be made because of the ongoing police investigation.

    "We plan to regroup and will reopen in the near future."

    The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.

    Anyone who was at the Corn Maze between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

