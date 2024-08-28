Motorcyclist wanted after 'extremely dangerous' speeds recorded during police chase

Police are looking for a motorcyclist accused of speeding and evading police on the Americas Triathlon Cup racecourse on Saturday.

At around noon, police stationed along the triathlon's route saw a motorcyclist drive past an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) barricade and onto the racecourse at Groat Road south near River Valley Road.

The motorcyclist was seen speeding east on River Valley Road while multiple athletes were on the racecourse, police said, and was caught on radar going around 119 km/hr.

Police said the motorcyclist sped away when an officer tried to pull him over, swerving around the officer multiple times and running a red light on 105 Street onto Rossdale Road.

The officer did not chase the driver, police said, and was later recorded by police radar going 138 km/h in a 50km/h zone.

"These speeds are extremely dangerous for both the rider and the public, in particular on a closed racecourse with numerous pedestrians present," said EPS Staff Sgt. James McLeod with the EPS Traffic Enforcement Section. "Additionally, this rider put the EPS officers managing traffic at this event at significant risk."

"While we were not able to capture a license plate number, we’re hopeful that someone may recall seeing this motorcycle and its rider and may be able to provide information that will help us identify them."

The motorcycle did not have a licence plate. It is described as a solid-black sport bike with a single white headlight.

The rider was reportedly wearing a black leather jacket, black leather pants, black boots, and a black helmet with a silver pinstripe and a black-tinted face shield.

Anyone with video or information about the motorcyclist is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.