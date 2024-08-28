Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert

Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent shows at Commonwealth Stadium.

The American performers, in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, said a fan named Lorne who was nicknamed Viking died from health conditions at their concert on Friday.

“Very sad when death happens, but we’re touched that he spent some of his final, hopefully joyful, time with us,” Metallica said on Facebook.

Close to 120,000 people attended the band’s Friday and Sunday concerts at the outdoor stadium in the central Edmonton neighbourhood of McCauley.