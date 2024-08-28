4 sick, more than 100 exposed in Blackfalds daycare E. coli outbreak

Alberta Health Services is investigating a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) outbreak at a Blackfalds day care.

Three children and one employee at the Aspen Lakes Discovery Centre location on Parkwood Road have tested positive.

However, a total of 161 people – 136 children and 25 staff – are considered exposed and being contacted by AHS, whose environmental public health team is leading the investigation and working with the facility to reduce further spread.

AHS said it first raised an alert on Friday when a child who attended the daycare tested positive for STEC, and declared an outbreak later that day after determining multiple people who were at the facility were symptomatic.

Officials do not yet know the cause of the infection.

STEC can cause diarrhea with stomach cramps or, sometimes, a more severe illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which can require hospitalization and lead to long-term kidney problems.

STEC can be caused by eating or drinking potentially contaminated products and can be spread from person to person, particularly among small children, as the bacteria can be shed in stool.

More information is being provided by Health Link at 811.