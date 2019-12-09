EDMONTON -- Fire destroyed the Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership early Monday morning, along with several customer vehicles.

The first call for the fire came in around 3:40 a.m.

“When we first got here, on arrival, the front of the building was fully involved,” Edson Fire Chief Tyler Robinson told CTV News Edmonton.

The fire was so large, Edson firefighters called in help from Yellowhead County.

“When we saw the magnitude of the incident, we already had two engines and a tanker from Edson coming, we immediately notified Yellowhead County.”

Damage to the dealership

Most of the building was destroyed, including the showroom, offices and more than half of the mechanical bays.

Three new vehicles in the showroom were destroyed, and seven customer vehicles in the service area were damaged; however, most of the vehicles outside on the lot were saved.

Robinson says the wash bays, which were separate, and a small part of the service area, are the only part of the dealership that might be salvageable. The rest of the building is a write-off.

“It’s under threat of collapse at any time.”

Robinson is commending his team on fighting what he calls a difficult blaze.

“Because of the new vehicles and the combustibles inside the vehicle, for sure it added to the load of the fire.”

“I’m very proud of the membership, and the job they did.”

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The department will be working with RCMP on the investigation.

Second fire in Edson

The fire at the dealership wasn’t the only fire in Edson on Monday morning. Just minutes after crews called in help from Yellowhead County, they received a call about a vehicle fire on the other side of town.

“We were already on scene, and we had our mutual aid partners from Yellowhead County on the way here, so we actually diverted them and had them work on the vehicle fire while we worked on the structure fire.”

Robinsin said it’s too early to say if the two fires are connected.