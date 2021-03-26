EDMONTON -- A home under construction in north Edmonton went up in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 11512 82 St. around 2 a.m.

The blaze at the two-storey home – which had been framed with walls but didn't have any siding yet – spread to a neighbouring house to the north.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

A man who lives across the street told CTV News Edmonton he knocked on doors to wake his neighbours up.

"There was an orange glow in the back over there and then it just progressively got brighter and brighter. She was going up and I was running across the street to wake up the neighbours," Floyd Alderoute said.

"I was rattling that door like it was going to come off the hinges."

The fire was declared out sometime before 6:30 a.m., although investigators and officials remained on scene. ATCO Gas was on scene to shut off supply to the homes.

Traffic on 82 Street was closed between 115 and 117 Avenues.

More to come…