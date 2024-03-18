Fire set at Strathcona County property during arrest: RCMP

A man with outstanding warrants was arrested after a fire in Strathcona County last week.

Mounties went to a home near Range Road 223 and Township Road 512 in Strathcona County on Wednesday to arrest the 53-year-old man.

Comments made by the suspect reportedly led police to deem the situation high risk, and as a result the RCMP Emergency Response Team was dispatched along with general duty officers.

Police say while they were on scene, the man started a fire at a shop on the property before surrendering to police.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries before being cleared.

He was arrested on 12 outstanding warrants and charged with two additional counts of arson.