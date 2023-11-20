EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire that damaged Old Strathcona apartment building deliberately set: EFRS

    Multiple fire crews were called to a fire at Whyte Avenue apartment building early Saturday morning. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Multiple fire crews were called to a fire at Whyte Avenue apartment building early Saturday morning. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

    A fire at a Whyte Avenue-area apartment building over the weekend was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.

    The fire was reported at the building at 81 Avenue and 108 Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

    Firefighters managed to put the fire out shortly after noon.

    No injuries were reported.

    Damage from the fire is estimated at $2.75 million.

    The Edmonton Police Service is now investigating. 

