Fire that damaged Old Strathcona apartment building deliberately set: EFRS

A fire at a Whyte Avenue-area apartment building over the weekend was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.

The fire was reported at the building at 81 Avenue and 108 Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out shortly after noon.

No injuries were reported.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $2.75 million.

The Edmonton Police Service is now investigating.