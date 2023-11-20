Fire that damaged Old Strathcona apartment building deliberately set: EFRS
A fire at a Whyte Avenue-area apartment building over the weekend was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
The fire was reported at the building at 81 Avenue and 108 Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters managed to put the fire out shortly after noon.
No injuries were reported.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $2.75 million.
The Edmonton Police Service is now investigating.
