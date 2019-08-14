Dozens of people were forced out of their homes in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning after an accidental cooking fire spread throughout an apartment building.

Emergency crews were called around 2:30 a.m. about smoke and flames at the Ruby Plaza apartment at 101 Avenue and 162 Street. Firefighters arrived minutes later, at 2:38 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor before spreading up the west side of the building to the second floor.

Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze from the roof.

The fire was declared under control by 4:13 a.m., and out around 4:40 a.m.

All residents were safely evacuated, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton. Three people reported minor respiratory complaints and were assessed on scene, but none were taken to hospital.

Edmonton transit buses were brought in to a nearby parking lot to accommodate residents until the Emergency Support Response Team arrived. The organization helped 37 residents. It was estimated residents wouldn't be allowed back in the building for the next day or so.

Investigators say the blaze was an accidental fire caused by overheated cooking oil on an electric range.

Including smoke damage, the building sustained extensive damage worth an estimated $750,000. Of that, about $150,000 relates to the items damaged inside multiple suites.

"This event reinforces how important it is to be careful when cooking," EFRS said.

Police closed off 162 Street between 102 Avenue and Stony Plain Road while firefighters worked on the blaze.