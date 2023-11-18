EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firearms complaint in Beaver Lake area resolved: RCMP

    File photo of two RCMP vehicles. File photo of two RCMP vehicles.

    A shelter in place advisory issued by Lac La Biche RCMP was lifted early Saturday afternoon after police said the issue had been resolved.

    The police originally sent a media release at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, advising residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area due to a firearms complaint.

    No other details were available. Police said more details about the incident would be issued eventually.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

