Firearms complaint in Beaver Lake area resolved: RCMP

A shelter in place advisory issued by Lac La Biche RCMP was lifted early Saturday afternoon after police said the issue had been resolved.

The police originally sent a media release at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, advising residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area due to a firearms complaint.

No other details were available. Police said more details about the incident would be issued eventually.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.