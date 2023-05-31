Firearms complaint prompted shelter-in-place order for Lac La Biche, Alta: police

A shelter-in-place order issued for a hamlet in northeastern Alberta has been lifted.

RCMP received a call for a weapons complaint in Lac La Biche, which is about 220 km northeast of Edmonton.

Officers had advised people to remain inside their homes as they searched for a suspect who ran into the bush with a firearm.

Lac La Biche RCMP issued an update about four hours later lifting the order.

Police say they believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

The investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.