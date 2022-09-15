Firefighters called to former Dwayne's Home second day in a row

A second fire in as many days – and the 19th of the year – broke out at the building of the former Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.

According to the district chief on scene, firefighters were sent to the now-empty facility on 100 Avenue and 102 Street at 5:10 a.m.

The light smoke that was immediately visible was coming from a "small fire" they believe originated in a basement mechanical room.

The call was upgraded to a second alarm because of the size of the building, meaning a total of about 45 firefighters ended up at the scene.

"The building looks like it's been renovated a couple of times. So we're not quite sure how the smoke is going to go up in different ways, so it looked worse than it actually was," explained district chief Jame Wilson.

FRUSTRATING, BUT EXPECTED: FIRE CHIEF

Crews had the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes and were gone from the scene by 7 a.m.

Wilson said fire-fighting crews met people leaving the building as they arrived. No one was hurt.

"We do have some people that do come in and spend the night here," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"There was no interaction with the people. Nobody was hostile. They left."

Dwayne's Home was a transitional housing facility.

A fire at the property early Wednesday morning took about an hour and a half to extinguish. It was the 18th fire there in 2022, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, whose Community Property Safety Team has declared the building a significant safety risk to the public.

The property owner is appealing an order to secure the building, install security fencing and provide round-clock on-site security whose job it is to keep the building empty. CTV News Edmonton is working to confirm the property's owner.

The city says the building remains the property owner's responsibility until applications to demolish the building and redevelop the site are approved.

"The guys do know the building. And we do have to treat it like any other call we do get. When it comes in as structure fire, we do have a full response. The guys have to treat it as such until we find out what's going on in there," Wilson told CTV News Edmonton.

"I don't know how many times we've been here… It is frustrating but we understand that there are people looking for places to stay with the homelessness in Edmonton right now."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein