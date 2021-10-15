Firefighters extinguish 'minor fire' in military vehicle

EDMONTON -

Strathcona County firefighters helped put out a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) vehicle that was on fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area of Highway 16 and Range Road 210, near Elk Island National Park, around 12:05 p.m. where they found a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) on fire. Officials say a "minor fire" broke out inside the transport vehicle.

According to Strathcona County Emergency Services, CAF members managed to remove extra gas canisters and armament within the vehicle and use two small fire extinguishers to keep the blaze at a manageable size.

Firefighters then managed to overhaul the fire and declare it out.

No one was injured during the incident.