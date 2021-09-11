Firefighters honour those who died in 9/11 and in the line of duty

EDMONTON -

Edmonton firefighters and loved ones gathered to honour and remember those lost in the line of duty in our city and those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

“It is extremely important that we recognize on an annual basis those members of our organization, as well as EPS and AHS, to who have sacrificed for their service,” said Brad Kitiuk, acting fire chief.

“Over time we bear a lot of trauma of the calls we go to,” he added. “Mental health is a hidden impact to all of us and we need to take care of ourselves.”

The names of 28 local active firefighters and retired members were read and followed by the ringing of a bell by a family member or loved one to signify their last alarm.

Hundreds attended the annual ceremony, including Mayor Don Iveson, Edmonton Strathcona MP Heather McPherson, and NDP leader Rachel Notley.

Edmonton firefighters marched from the Connaught Armoury after 10 a.m. and arrived in front of the memorial plaza in Old Strathcona for the ceremony.

The High Level Bridge will also be lit up in red Saturday evening to honour the sacrifices of fallen firefighters.

The memorial plaques inscribed with the names of all Edmonton firefighters killed in the line of duty were stolen from the bell tower this summer. During the ceremony on Saturday, Noel Bugnet, chairman of the Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society, shared that the four plaques will be replaced with something much “bigger and better.”

Bugnet added that it was because of community support and donations that the plaques could be replaced and that the project will be completed by the end of October.