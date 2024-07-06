Firehall open houses offer hands-on learning for families

Edmontonians are invited to learn more about fire fighting in their city this summer.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services (EFRS) is holding a series of open houses at fire stations around the city.

Saturday, visitors took some time to walk through the Castle Downs Station 17, where they met with fire fighters, checked out a fire truck and learned about fire safety.

"It's a really great event to let the kids see the fire trucks and learn some information about changing our fire alarms," said Brandon Aune, who was there with his two-and-a-half-year-old son Teddy.

The next open house will be held July 20 at Station 19 in Capilano. All events are free and run from noon to 4 p.m.

For a full list of open houses visit the City of Edmonton's website.

EFRS also offers group tours and ride-alongs, with applications availble online.