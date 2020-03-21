EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta has confirmed that a member of its community from the North Campus has tested positive for COVID-19, and is in self isolation.

The university made the announcement shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, but did not reveal how the person is associated with the school.

In a written statement, President David Turpin said that Alberta Health Services is in contact with anyone who might be impacted by the positive test, and is providing guidance.

He also wished the affected person best wishes for a full recovery.

The university made the decision last week to shift classes from in-person to online.

The U of A North Campus runs from 116 Street on the west to 110 Street on the east and from the North Saskatchewan River to University Avenue. The campus is surrounded by the neighbourhoods of Windsor Park, Belgravia, McKernan and Garneau.