EDMONTON -- First responders are loudly showing their support for healthcare workers with siren salutes.

The fire department, RCMP and EMS held a siren salute on Monday night for staff working at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie.

Members of the Edmonton Police Service did the same outside the North East Medical Centre in Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Outside a Calgary continuing care facility that is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, people showed their support with signs, cheering and horns.