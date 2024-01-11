Fish fossil found in Edmonton is from species 70M years old, researchers determine

A species of fish, more than 70,000,000 years old, has been discovered in Edmonton.

Hikers in Capilano Park found the fossilized skull of a fish last February.

Palaeontologists at the University of Alberta have since identified it as a new species of prehistoric Sturgeon.

Researcher Luke Nelson says the discovery fills a gap in the fossil record.

Its discovery, he believes, helps us understand the species' history and better protect its future.

"The fact that they've been around for so long, and they've remained relatively unchanged for that whole time, can help us to gain an appreciation for the group and hopefully can also help to inspire people to care more about their conservation," he said.

Lake Sturgeon live in the North and South Saskatchewan River systems.

They are the largest fish in Alberta growing up to three metres long.

The species is currently at risk, partly because they take up to 25 years to reach breeding age.