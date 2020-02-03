EDMONTON -- Two men have been fined $2,000 each and been suspended for fishing for one year after breaching local limits by catching four walleye fish.

In November, Liubomyr Bioko and Orest Osinchuk plead guilty to exceeding the possession limit. Bioko also plead guilty to obstructing an official and received an additional $1,000 fine.

"Possession limits help ensure that only a sustainable amount of fish is taken from the water," Alberta Fish and Wildlife wrote in a Facebook post.

"This way, population numbers don’t drop too low, or in certain cases, are able to recover."

Sylvan Lake has a zero limit for walleye and northern pike.

Bioko and Osinchuk were on the water at Sylvan Lake on Sept. 21, 2019 when their boat was approached by wildlife officers conducting angling checks, according to Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

AFW says Osinchuk saw the officer and dumped a black garbage bag overboard and into the lake. Officers retrieved the bag and found four walleye and a large rock inside the bag.

Both men admitted to catching and keeping two walleye each, according to AFW.

AFW asks anyone who witnesses or has information on illegal or suspicious hunting or fishing to contact them.