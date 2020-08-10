EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor reported 257 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend along with five new deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed the province saw 108 new positive cases Friday, 101 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday.

There are now more than 1,090 active cases in the province, a slight reduction from the week prior but still a "significant" amount, Hinshaw said Monday.

Hinshaw noted the irony that following her last update, in which she expressed cautious optimism about the reduction in new cases, there were three consecutive days with case counts over 100.

"It's a reminder that COVID continues to be with us and we cannot turn our backs on this virus," she said.

Two of the five additional deaths occurred at the Good Samaritan Society's Southgate Centre in Edmonton.

Hinshaw confirmed Alberta Health has addressed a shortage of staff at the location by making an exemption to the single-site rule that limits health care workers to one hospital.

"I do not make exemptions lightly but I must ensure residents get the care they need," she said.

Staff working at more than one facility must follow "strict precautions" to prevent additional spread.

There have been no new cases identified at the facility since Aug. 2, Hinshaw said.

She also confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at the Bright Path Richmond Child Care Centre in Calgary.

Local health officials have isolated anyone involved with the cases and are conducting contact tracing.

Hinshaw said out of the active cases in the province, 66 people are in hospital with 14 people in ICUs.

The province has conducted more than 770,000 tests to date, with 26,000 of those coming since Friday.

More to come…