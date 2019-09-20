Five things to do this weekend in Edmonton
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:51AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 10:02AM MDT
Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo
The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo begins Friday at 4 p.m. and continues through the weekend. Visitors can meet their favourite characters, attend panels and workshops and shop at the annual celebration of all things pop culture.
Edmonton Eskimos
The Esks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. And former quarterback Ricky Ray will be celebrated as his name is added to the Wall of Honour.
Oktoberfest at the German Canadian Cultural Association
Get an early jump on Oktoberfest with a “biergarten and market” on Sept. 20 and 21 at the German Canadian Cultural Association club. This weekend is the first of three celebrating the annual gathering.
Art in our Park
The 10th annual Art in our Park is on September 21 from noon to 5 p.m. This free, family-friendly event includes music, art and hands-on fun for all ages.
Fall-o-Ween Harvest Fest
Take in the tastes and sights of fall at Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm in Bon Accord at the Fall-o-Ween Harvest Fest. Attractions include activities, interactive displays and musical entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday.