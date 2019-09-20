Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo

The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo begins Friday at 4 p.m. and continues through the weekend. Visitors can meet their favourite characters, attend panels and workshops and shop at the annual celebration of all things pop culture.

Edmonton Eskimos

The Esks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. And former quarterback Ricky Ray will be celebrated as his name is added to the Wall of Honour.

Oktoberfest at the German Canadian Cultural Association

Get an early jump on Oktoberfest with a “biergarten and market” on Sept. 20 and 21 at the German Canadian Cultural Association club. This weekend is the first of three celebrating the annual gathering.

Art in our Park

The 10th annual Art in our Park is on September 21 from noon to 5 p.m. This free, family-friendly event includes music, art and hands-on fun for all ages.

Fall-o-Ween Harvest Fest

Take in the tastes and sights of fall at Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm in Bon Accord at the Fall-o-Ween Harvest Fest. Attractions include activities, interactive displays and musical entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday.